Mumbai: 5 things to do this weekend for a much needed mental retreat

Start your day with American breakfast at The Nutcracker

Mumbai serves wonderful American and European dishes. What makes this cafe different from other places is that you get three different types of food throughout the day. From variety of eggs, smoothie bowls, to sandwiches and salads, the place offers a host of light and heavy bites. Some of the must try dishes are Asian Salad, Pancakes, Hot Chocolate, Burgers, Egg Kejriwal, Lebanese Sandwich, Waffles.

Where: Kala Ghoda, Fort

When: 8.30 am – 11 pm

Price: INR 1,200 for two

Contact: +91 93217 67726

Leave behind your worries and energise with positivity at a one-of-a-kind Experiential Wellness Festival organised by In:ha Wellness in association with Kathiwada City House in Worli this weekend. Called the ‘Celestial Journey’ this wellness showcase curated by Nakshi Satra, founder of In:ha Wellness, is a mindful living collective featuring bespoke brands and experiential workshops.

The idea of this unique festival stemmed from the need to provide individuals and corporates with an authentic experience when they embark on their journey of holistic health and wellness. There will be various wellness programs including workshops and therapies. Every workshop is curated to include and inspire wellness as a part of your day-to-day life.

From getting ready, to how certain lights or décor items can affect your vibe each day, get an experience of how you find your calm amidst all chaos. If you have been unable to meditate or focus lately, and want to experience some positivity with peace and joy, this one's for you. It’s open to all.

Where: Kathiwada City House, Worli

When: February 5. 11 am to 8 pm

Price: INR 2,000 + per person

Immerse yourself in experiences of all things luxe…

After a three-year hiatus post COVID-19, Luxury Lifestyle Weekend is back with its third edition- The ‘Ajio Luxe Wkend,’ brought to you by The Magnanimous Group. This one-of-a kind experience returns with a more progressive, sustainable, interactive, and inclusive approach to luxury across Art, Watches, Fashion, and Streetwear, to beauty, Jewellery, and Automobiles.

Expect 250+ International and homegrown brands, across 14 categories rolling out curated events and bespoke, immersive affairs. The weekend long affair is punctuated with international entertainment, and culinary. Brands like Panerai, Hublot, Franck Muller, Chopard, Jo Malone, Estée Lauder, Aveda, Rosa Amoris, Jaipur Rugs, Bvlgari, Mercedes, Jeep, Mini Cooper, BMW, Porsche, Ikai Asai, MJ Label, The Terra Tribe, Rosa Amoris, and Vandals among others will be featuring at the pop up.

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC

When: February 4 & 5. 11 am to 10 p,

Price: INR 2,500

Contact: +91 70459 26310

Experience a theatrical performance in SOBO

What a best way to spend the weekend than immersing yourself into a musical theatre. Titled 'The Internal Coup of Zima Blue', this live theatrical performance by Ankit Verma has music by Haved Jabib. The philosophy of the plat is that 'Without fallibility, there is no art, and without art, there is no truth.' In this site-specific performance, Zima Blue will explore the true purpose of his existence. Does the answer lie in the cosmos? Or can it be extracted out of the mundane? Inspired by the short story Zima Blue, written by Alastair Reynolds. Accompanied by Haved Jabib's experimental soundscape, the performance will explore the notion of line and perspective with the help of live movement. The duration of the performance is 30 minutes.



Where: Method Kalaghoda

When: February 3. 8 pm and 9 pm

Ticket: INT 350

Party with your pooch

Oberoi Mall is organising a fun-filled event 'Pooch Party' for pooches and pooch parents. The event is to bring fur babies and humans closer and make the most of the evening by enjoying various pet-centric activities such as icebreaker games, dog grooming, nutrition talks, Simon says game, temptation alley and huddles game.

There will be a stage for pooch parents to flaunt their pooch on a ramp walk. The occasion will also give the pawrents the opportunity to express affection and love for their pooches. This is the right time to bond with your pooches while allowing them to play with their pooch friends. Don’t forget to experience the joy of winning pawfect gifts and goodies for your paws.

Where: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon

When: February 5. 4 pm onwards

Ticket: INR 354 on bookmyshow.com

