Catch the beauty and magnificence of Flamingos with Navi Mumbai's Boat Safari for just ₹ 300

Head to Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre (CMBC) at Airoli, Thane and experience the boat safari and spot flamingos. Also check out the CMBC while you are at it

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Most of us love bird watching, especially when it comes to migratory birds. And Mumbai plays a host for many seasonal birds that visit the city's water sites every season. If you are a bird watcher and enjoy seeing them up close, this Flamingo Boat Safari is is for you.

Usually, Flamingos feed on the algae that dwells in the mudflats at Airoli and Thane Creek, and is the perfect place to catch a sight of these majestic creatures. It is this algae that gives flamingos their pretty pink colours too. And now you can board this most affordable boat safari that will take you to watch host and host of migratory flamingos right close to you.

Head to Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre (CMBC) at Airoli, Thane and experience the boat safari and spot flamingos. Also check out the CMBC while you are at it. Most importantly, this this boat safari will not charge you much. If you take a weekday flamingo boat safari, it will cost you Rs 300 and a weekend one Rs 400.

This will be a 24-seater boat which will take you up close and personal with the flock of flamingos and then let you simply take in the scenery. You can even click photographs to immortalise your experience. The CMBC also has a private boat safari that costs Rs 5000-6000 for seven people. Both these safaris will take you out into the waters for about an hour.

Pro tip: Do not forget your sunscreen and binoculars.

Where: Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Airoli, Thane 
When: Every Day until March, 2023 

Contact: +91 99876 73737
Cost: 300 onwards 

