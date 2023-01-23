Mumbai: First edition of Mahindra Roots festival in the city will explore the lost forms of Indian Culture

The first edition of Mahindra Roots Festival is set to make its début in Mumbai next month. This all-new cultural festival intends to reintroduce and celebrate the spectacular amalgamation of India’s vast and diverse cultural heritage through a contemporary lens in the city.

The festival is schedule to take place from February 24 to 26 this year with an opening performance at Bal Gandharva Mandir on February 14. The other performances will take place at Bandra Fort Amphitheatre and antiSOCIAL Lower Parel.

The three-day festival envisions bringing to life a world where the heritage and culture of Indian arts are highlighted through innovative and modern forms. It intends to curate and present a mesmerising synthesis of culture, folk music, performing arts and other art forms from across pocketed regions of India, modernised to appeal to the palette of millennials and Gen Z as a contemporary, engaging and immersive experience.

There will be larger-than-life installations, spectacular décor, and art to reintroduce audiences to India's grand cultural heritage by making it accessible through multiple art forms. Meanwhile, with numerous artists across various subcultures represented at the festival, the sublime and immersive journey of the festival will not only honour the arts and culture of India but also build a life-long community around it.

From theatre performances, immersive storytelling, folk music, classical music, and poetry in multiple languages of Hindi, Punjabi, English, and Kannada, amongst others, to tribal music forms, contemporary Sufi, Abhangas, Bengal’s Baul music tradition, and more, the festival will witness audiences come closer to cultures across the length and breadth of the country.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “Mahindra Group has always strived to make an impact on people’s lives in a way that stretches beyond corporate boundaries, enabling audiences to explore art, music and culture. India’s culture is a melting pot of diversity, steeped in rich history and heritage and infused with numerous art forms, dialects and languages. And with Mahindra Roots, we seek to celebrate the essence of this legacy and put it into the limelight. At the same time, we also wish to inspire the millennials and Gen Z, the future change-makers, dreamers and shapers of our societies, to rise to our roots through this festival.”

Tickets available on bookmyshow.com

