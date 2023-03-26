Mumbai: BMC shares mesmerising video of lit walkway along Mafatlal Club as part of Urban Beautification

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier this year announced a series of 320 new civic projects as part of the second phase of BMC’s ambitious Mumbai Beautification Project. It was announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last year and following which, the BMC commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal issued new directives.

As per the directives, roads, bridges, major intersections and beaches will be adorned with vertical gardens, new lights, and murals. The overall cost of these projects was estimated at ₹110 crore.

BMC has laid special emphasis on lighting bridges, skywalks, gardens and beaches in its Mumbai Beautification project. It is leaving no stone unturned to uplift the city's beauty through an all new beautification drive.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is quite active on social media and posts about their recent developments on their Instagram and Twitter accounts through their accounts named as- माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC.

On March 26, BMC shared a video of a walkway along Mafatlal Club which is located at Girgaon Chowpatty in Charni Road and is created by BMC Ward D. The video showed the projections to light up the pathway and the fountain. The view is indeed mesmerising.

Earlier, BMC officials had said that they will emphasise on illumination and attractive lighting on flyovers, bridges, skywalks, and Mumbai beaches. Some of the prominent places to be lit up include the Bandra and Mahim forts, Sewri and the iconic Gateway of India.

Under the beautification drive, roads and bridges across the city will be adorned with murals and paintings. Other than this, the coastal areas in the city will be given a makeover, with dedicated shacks on beaches and lighting on the streets. The project will not only elevate the city's beauty but will also help in making a mark in the annual Swachhata Survekshan Survey.