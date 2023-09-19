Mumbai-based Designer Duo Jigar And Nikita’s New Collection Offers Royal Lehengas With French Touch

If weddings are your weakness and the promise of a love-filled relationship fills you up emotionally, then Indian weddings may be your dreamiest three days of the year. Seeing people in love, a large crowd dressed in their best sartorial choices with hearts filled with love is what inspired Mumbai-based designer duo Jigar and Nikita’s latest AW '23 collection Le Voeux.

Launched under the label Bindani, their latest offering is about the love-filed promises – the vows. An amalgamation of Indian craftsmanship with bold French patterns, dedicated to the French name ‘le voeux’, the range comprises both womenswear and menswear.

The collection blends royal Rajasthani designs with the 19th century French haute couture silhouettes. As the western nuances are juxtaposed with the intricate crafts of the region, the collection features the sartorial elegance of the new-age couple who is also deeply rooted in their culture and traditions.

Featuring blooming florals, heritage architectural details like jharokhas and jaalees, regal jewelry patterns, jade chandeliers, and wooden carving patterns from old havelis, the collection is synonym with elegance. Traditional motifs of Indian design like elephant, peacock, and paisley set the mood board for this collection. “We employs art deco designs and delicately detailed embroideries in royal colors for the modern bride to reconnect with her roots on her special day,” says Nikita.

Each piece in the collection has intricate craftsmanship of embroideries aari, zardozi, madori, peeta, and resham thread work. For womenswear, expect think mesh veils with intricate lace embroideries, blouses inspired from corsets and long tailed lehengas, that come in rose gold saadi, layers of shimmer sequins, glass beads, handcrafted silk threads, French knots, and multi-hued crystal and pearl embellishments. For menswear, the range features textured tuxedos, traditional sherwanis, bandhgalas, kalidar kurtas and bundi jackets that complement the bridal couture.

Founded in 2015, Bindani by the designer duo creates opulent yet elegant ensembles with contemporary aesthetics.

