Aapro SS'23 Collection 'Kai & Kozo' Captures The Essence of Summer And Spirit Of Spring

Aapro, an Indian fashion brand recently launched the Spring Summer Collection that's inspired by the bright sun and the blooming flowers. Although the rain sets the mood in Mumbai, the sun shines bright in the rest of the country making this time perfect to wear something that's breezy and gives the perfect summery vibes.

Soaking in the warmth of summer, this Rajasthan-based label was founded by trio Vatsala Kothari, Arhata Kothari and Bhavita Kothari. The collection draws inspiration from the Japanese concept of vastness and structure. Kai signifies the vastness of the ocean, while Kozo means structure making this collection a mystical celebration of carefree moments.

Featuring structured prints paired with flowy silhouettes, the textile offers a perfect balance of style and comfort. With a carefree spirit, laid-back vibes, and the joy of spending time outdoors, the collection captures the essence of summer wholeheartedly.

“We started by choosing fabrics that were light and airy, perfect for keeping cool on hot summer days,” says Vatsala Kothari.

The hand-block printed plaid print is a standout feature of this collection, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Providing a sense of structure and refinement, the check pattern makes the pieces easy to style and the color palette makes the pieces very playful. The hand tie and dye bandhej, bursting with bright colours, give the collection the necessary Aapro twist.

From bold cobalt to vibrant magenta, these hues are perfect for any summer occasion. “We wanted our collection to be versatile, with pieces that could be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. So we designed breezy silhouettes that could be layered or worn alone, and added fun details like crochet flowers, shells, and scallop and pentamerous shapes,” she says.

She says that each item is a unique work of art, made with traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations.

“With Kai & Kozo, we're celebrating all the joys of summer — the warmth, the fun, the ease and endless possibilities,” says the founder. The hand-printed designs on smooth fabric and chic designs make these clothes apt for lounging by the pool, exploring new destinations, celebrating special occasions or simply spending time with loved ones. “We hope our clothes will help you create lasting memories this season, and feel beautiful and confident while wearing it,” says Vatsala.

