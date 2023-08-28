Mumbai-Based Artist Aryka Fyzee's Artwork Is About Finding A Balance Between Reality And Perception 

Aryka Fyzee art exhibit at the Jehangir Art Gallery- ‘Deconstructing The Beast’ | Aryka Fyzee

Growing up amidst flora and fauna in Belgaum, Karnataka, now Mumbai and Goa-based artist Aryka Fyzee recreates her childhood memories on canvas. With her inclination toward wildlife, the artist breathes life into the magnificent nature of creatures like leopards and tigers.

Titled 'Deconstructing The Beast', her artwork at Jehangir Art Gallery showcases a series of intense eyes of big cats that leave one on a journey to self-exploration. Looking into the paintings one wonders if animals are the real beasts or if it's the humans who have been encroaching on their territory and destroying the wildlife in a rapid space.

Aryka Fyzee's 'Deconstructing The Beast' |

“My memories of childhood remain when I paint. My artwork has a profound connection with nature and the joy I had while growing up in Belgaum. Through my art, I want to offer a feeling of self-exploration and communication with nature,” says Aryka, as she explains about her other capsule 'Constructs Of Light' featured at the art gallery.

Aryka Fyzee's ‘Constructs Of Light’ - 3D effect |

The artist draws inspiration from a myriad of influences ranging from poetry, philosophy, architecture, and nature. But it is her fascination with the enigmatic and playful nature of light; that Aryka's artwork forces one to question their perception of reality. It dives into the notion that what one perceives is merely an illusion.

Aryka Fyzee's ‘Constructs Of Light’ |

“I trust light completely. I wanted to show how fascinating the entity of light is and what trick light plays on your vision. When light falls on an object; it makes a mundane object look so spectacular and I found it fascinating. Sometimes, a very attractive thing can look strange or odd when light falls on it from a particular angle,” says the graduate of Slade School of Fine Arts, London.

In her paintings, she seeks to challenge and reconfigure one's understanding of the ever-changing material world. Natural landscapes blend seamlessly with urban cityscapes, presenting light as both a guiding force and a mischievous creator of illusions.

Aryka Fyzee's ‘Constructs Of Light’ |

She goes beyond the surface and skilfully intertwines the elements of space, depth, flatness, proportion, light, shadow, and colour to challenge conventional interpretations and evoke an uncanny sense of familiarity with each piece. “I like to play with space, flatness, and depth in my artwork,” says Aryka whose previous work includes some of the interesting artworks of humans and other figures. “I would do more self-portraits in future as I don't want to stick to one theme. I go with the idea of what is inspiring me at the moment,” she adds.

