Sufi Musings: Resin Artist Madhavi Adalja's Latest Artworks Of Dervish Dancers Is An Incredible Mix Of Colours And Textures

Resin artist Madhavi Adalja’s stunningly beautiful acrylic paintings on canvas look way beyond the obvious with keen observation and engagement of the subject. In her latest artwork of Dervish Dancers — a sufi dance of the 13th century performed as a form of meditation — the subject comes alive and showcases one’s divine connection with the god to seek spiritual perfection.

Made with resin and highlighted with gold leafing, the artworks are amplified with crystals appearing in divine pieces. “I have been in awe of this dancing form since I consider myself to be quite spiritual. It has some mystical and magical elements. When the chance arose, I seized it because I’ve always wanted to make my own whirling dervish. I experienced a calmness inside of me while I painted them. It was a magical experience,” says Madhavi, who has been experimenting with paint and brushes from a very young age.

“I wanted to learn resin art back in 2017, but there were hardly any instructors at the time because resin was still very uncommon in India. I seized the chance to learn from a Russian woman when I read about her visit to Mumbai,” she informs.

With an incredible mix of colours where the textures and shapes are developed from the pouring of paint, Madhavi’s acrylic artworks hold meaning that encourages philosophical harmony and creativity. She uses resin, glitter, decorative stones and even real crystals and minerals to create enchanting resin geodes.

“I get inspiration from the natural world, the sky, ocean waves, and the vivid colours of a rainbow. We are surrounded by a wide variety of things, and I am a keen observer,” says Madhavi who has a degree in commercial arts.

Apart from paintings, Madhavi creates beautiful resin art masterpieces like wall art, tables, coasters, backsplashes, trays, and lots more. She brings soul to her designs in various other forms such as acrylic pouring art, acrylic canvas paintings, pet-friendly furniture and embroidery designs.

She says the process of making art from resin is way more different than watercolours and oil paintings. “Resin is a liquid so one cannot predict what would happen when it dries. One can control the brushstrokes and paint they use for canvas or paper in any kind of painting, but because resin is a liquid media that must be poured while creating patterns, it is incredibly difficult to manage and hold the pattern in resin. Knowing how long to wait before pouring is important,” explains the artist.

Some of Madhavi’s interesting artworks include unique river tables, which are made by cutting a slab of wood down the middle and then placing the outer characterful edges of the tree in the middle. “When I am creating art, it’s the subject which has to appeal to me and that is the key reason I take up any project,” she says and points out that as an animal lover, she optimises her love for the furry creatures by designing stylish, pet-friendly furniture for pets.

