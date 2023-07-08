Seven-year-old Rules The Fashion World

Seven-year-old fashion designer- Max Alexander |

A few months back, seven-year-old US-based Max Alexander came into the spotlight for being the youngest fashion designer. The boy has been creating dresses since he was four and is gaining popularity not only because of his talent but also the statement he made calling himself 'Guccio Gucci'. It was back in 2021 when Max showed his first creation on a cardboard mannequin at a family dinner. It surprised his parents but they knew that he is dedicated to his passion.

With over one million followers on Instagram, Max is popular among fashionistas and has sold his creations world over. Deeply passionate about design, tennis, swimming, science, and Lego, this little munchkin has his own atelier with five volunteers.

Max aspires to become the head of the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. “Or I will have my own Atelier, maybe in Italy. I would like to have some dresses on the red carpet too,” Max shares. “I have been sewing and designing for almost three years now. I’m seven now, so I’m not little any more,” he gushes.

Just like Max’s first mannequin made by a cardboard artist, Max saved some money to buy a sewing machine from a local store that also offered him free lessons on Saturdays. Soon, he superseded his mother in sewing. One of his pieces, which was sold at $1,200 in 2022, was one of the top fashion news in the West. “My parents help me set up my studio and take me to lessons and the fabric store. I have made dresses for my teachers and scarves for some of them. Everyone at school wants a dress. I also donated a dress this year to raise money for my school,” shares the dressmaker.

From making exquisite evening gowns to retro dresses and plus-size pret collections, Max’s impressive work as a dressmaker is a result of his love for his designs. He spends days at school, evenings and weekends for sewing and working on new designs. Max’s designing process involves a lot of hard work – from selecting fabric, washing it himself, and making the rough structure of the dress, he does it all. “I have an atelier with five volunteer seamstresses. We work together to complete the designs that I will be showing in the Fall,” Max reveals.

So far, Max has made a jacket for 'Basic Instinct' actor Sharon Stone and has designed outfits for the American immersive dance crew 'Bob’s Dance Shop'. The seven-year-old reveals he has a strong clientele on the list.

Apart from admiring designers like Christian Dior and Guccio Gucci, Max also admires Indian designs and saris. “I would like to visit India one day because I think the fabric looks so beautiful. Someone sent me saris and I haven’t used them yet because I don’t want to cut them. They are so pretty,” expresses the designer.

