Mumbai: Amazonia At BKC Completes One Year Of Transporting Foodies To Amazon Rainforest

Amazonia, BKC |

It's been a year since Amazonia, a restaurant inspired by the Brazilian rainforest, came to Mumbai. The eatery that offers a great culinary experience to foodies by transporting them to the Amazon rainforest with its authentic dishes from the region and next-level interiors is celebrating a year of serving foodies.

Celebration ahead; mark the date

Located at the city's BKC, Amazonia plans to vibe with its customers on January 19 and 20, making their first anniversary a little special. With electrifying live music and wild cocktails, the party vibe would go high during the celebration of the early milestone.

Address: Unit No. 5, G Block BKC, Godrej BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Cheers to one year!

Feeling thrilled about the positive response that the restaurant has attracted since its launch on January 2023, Prasuk Jain, Founder and Managing Director of Amazonia BKC said, "Our mission since launch has been to craft a space that transcends ordinary dining and transports guests to the heart of the Amazon. We strive to create superior dining experiences for every visitor." He expressed gratitude to all those who visited the space and made it a go-to destination in the city.

In case you are planning to head to this place soon, let us tell you that as you step inside you will be whisked away to a lush rainforest oasis that exudes an aura of extreme glamour and tropical vibes. The restaurant believes that the lively ambience here is infectious and provides a whole different vibe to people, wanting them to revisit the place again and again.

Sneak-peak into the food menu

Once you manage to distract yourselves from the lovely decor adorned with exotic flora and gargantuan animals, the most delicious and innovative cuisine will win your heart.

If you were to ask us what's something you can't skip from their well-crafted menu, we suggest you give your taste buds a treat with their delectable salads, appetizers, and noodles. Amazonia offers Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Italian dishes to provide a promising and unforgettable experience to foodies in the city.