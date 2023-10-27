Mumbai Airport Introduces New Routes For This Winter Holidays |

Planning for winter holidays? Mumbaikars can now travel to these new destinations for their vacation. Thanks to the new routes introduced by the Mumbai airport which will offer direct connectivity to many holiday getaways.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will expand its flight operations to include various new routes during the five-month-long airline winter schedule, starting from October 29 until March 30, 2024. It will offer connectivity to 115 different destinations and about 975 daily flights are expected to fly from Mumbai airport.

This information was made available through an official release which also stated that the winter schedule witnessing new destinations will therefore, experience around an 8% increase vis-a-vis the winter schedule of 2022.

"Passengers travelling to and from Mumbai now have access to a range of thrilling vacation destinations, including Entebbe, Lagos, and various other enticing African destinations. Travellers can choose from a variety of destinations, including tropical destinations such as the Maldives, the vibrant cities of He Chi Minh and Hanoi in Vietnam, the idyllic islands of Mauritius and Seychelles, and Tokyo for a blend of winter sun and urban adventures," the release further added.

"The airline will officially roll out this cabin class starting October 30th. In terms of airlines, IndiGo emerges as the frontrunner with a market share of 38% from Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara CSMIA. Followed by Air India with 18%, and Vistara standing strong at 3rd position with 15% market share," release informed.

This move followed after the week the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's announcement that Indian airlines are set to operate 23,732 weekly flights, serving 118 airports as part of their winter schedule.

Emirates launched its Premium Economy class in India on October 19, starting from CSMIA.

