Mumbai: Ace designer Kaveri Lalchand marks her Mumbai debut with her first store in Kala Ghoda

Chennai-based ace designer Kaveri Lalchand marks her debut in the city with a first store of her label Kaveri Pure linen contemporary clothing in Kala Ghoda. Located in the historic avenue of the South Bombay, which is also the premier fashion hub of the city hosting many fashion luminaries in the industry, the new store reflects the designer’s taste of couture as well as style.

To keep with the historic atmosphere of the location, the store’s facade, we learn, was recreated in a decadent art deco aesthetic- a style that gained notoriety from Europe in the 1920s and 1930s. Reflecting an enchanted garden as walls are laced with the hand-painted blooms reflective of the sublime handiwork of Kaveri’s garments, an exquisite art installation housed within the store that is handcrafted and embroidered; speaks of the designer’s love for art and fashion.

Read Also Shopping in Juhu: 5 celebrity designer stores to visit where you can also spot the designer as well

Not only does this space serve as the portal into the glorious world of linen, but also offers momentary respite from the hustle and bustle of the city with a cozy space while comforting you with a choice of peppermint tea, masala chai or cappuccino- a tasteful prelude for what’s to come.

The splendor of the store truly comes to life with the resplendent range of linen wear: handcrafted to perfection, satiating your sartorial desires all year round, empowering and delighting you in myriad ways while draping on your skin with undulating grace.

Her new label, Couture by Kaveri is a testament to artistry, craftsmanship and attention to detail; a poetic interpretation of linen into celebratory wear interspersed with divine blends of silk, organza and metallic threads; hand-embroidered and hand-printed in Kaveri’s signature style.

The journey further continues into the realm of festive and every day wear in fine linen for children with Baby K - an adorable range for your little ones boasting soft hues with designs that you know and love from the house of Kaveri. All this and more, enveloped in a store that embodies feminine grace, love for life, nature and linen.

Where: Kala Ghoda

Timings: 11 am to 8 pm