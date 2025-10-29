 100-Year-Old Japanese Chef's Secret To A Long Life Is THIS
100-Year-Old Japanese Chef's Secret To A Long Life Is THIS

In a world obsessed with anti-ageing diets, supplements, and fitness routines, Japan's legendary sushi master Jiro Ono believes the real secret to longevity isn't found in a pill; it's in passion and purpose.

Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Jiro Ono | Image Courtesy: X (@iamtmaloka)

In a world obsessed with anti-ageing diets, supplements, and fitness routines, Japan's legendary sushi master Jiro Ono believes the real secret to longevity isn't found in a pill; it's in passion and purpose. The world-renowned chef, who turned 100 on October 27, 2025, continues to inspire millions with his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Known globally from the acclaimed 2011 documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Ono has spent nearly eight decades perfecting the art of sushi-making. Yet even after a century of life, the culinary icon refuses to call it quits. According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Ono remains committed to working as much as his health allows, defying the conventional idea of retirement.

'I believe the best medicine is to work.'

When Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike recently asked him about his secret to good health, Ono responded with characteristic humility: “I can no longer come to the restaurant every day ... but even at 100, I try to work if possible. I believe the best medicine is to work.”

Ono’s philosophy reflects Japan’s deep-rooted culture of ikigai, finding purpose and joy in everyday work. Despite acknowledging that his hands “don’t work well” anymore, he still prepares sushi for select guests, showing that his heart and spirit remain as steady as ever.

Often celebrated as the world’s oldest Michelin-starred head chef, Ono’s life is a powerful testament to the idea that true longevity isn’t just about living longer but living with meaning. As he shared during Japan’s “Respect for the Aged Day,” his goal is simple yet profound: “I plan to keep going for about five more years.”

Even at 100, Jiro Ono proves that passion, not rest, might just be the ultimate recipe for a long, fulfilling life.

