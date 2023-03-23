Mumbai: 5 things to do this weekend; includes midnight cycling and eco flea market | FPJ

Mumbaikars! We are back with the specially curated list of the hottest happening in the city this weekend. You don't need to scratch your head instead just sit and relax; while we bring to you a host of activities that you can do this weekend to make the most out of it.

You can bring out your adventure spirit and experience midnight cycling or let the shopping spree inside you run free, this weekend. You can also, tantalize your taste buds by relishing food at a Vietnamese restaurant or visit an art exhibition. You can even have fun at a trampoline park with your friends and kids in the family.

Look at the listicle below:

Relish newly launched menu at Nho Saigon

Nho Saigon |

It is a Vietnamese restaurant that has launched their new menu featuring Vietnamese classics and sub-cuisines that formed after the French War which includes banana tacos along with famed fish goujons. Then, there are seafood noodle broth and a whole new section of unique bar bites such as lotus chips, calamari rings, prawns cigar rolls among others.

Where: Nho Saigon, BKC, Mumbai

Price for two: ₹ 2000

View hand stitched textile installations at Tao Art Gallery

The Still & Sanguine: Stitches by Morii, Brinda's creative brand at Tao Art Gallery |

'The Still & Sanguine: Stitches by Morii' is hand stitched textile installations by proficient artist Brinda's creative brand - Morii. The show harnesses the visual language of natural elements around us, presenting dynamic and intricate hand-embroidered pieces. These striking pieces are executed in collaboration with artisans from Bhuj (Rabari embroidery) and Bihar (Sujni embroidery), especially the women artisans.

What: The Still & Sanguine: Stitches by Morii

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Worli, Mumbai

When: From 25th March 2023 (6:30 pm- 9 pm) and will be on display- daily from 11 am- 7 pm till 10th April 2023

Jump and have fun at trampoline park

Bounce, Malad |

You can have fun at trampoline park that is Bounce. It is the biggest indoor soft play center and trampoline parks in India. This will be the first in Mumbai with a location of 40,000 sq. feet carpeted area at Infinity Mall, Malad with 130 plus trampolines & 20 plus activities.

Where: Bounce, Infiniti Mall, Malad (W)

Price: ₹ 961 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Experience midnight cycling adventure

Midnight Cycling |

You will definitely get a lifelong experience by midnight cycling in the sparkling empty streets of Mumbai and discover how actually the nightlife of the city looks like. Also, you will get to discover some of the finest key attractions of Mumbai.

The meeting point for midnight cycling is Colaba Causeway. The duration of the event is 5 hours and the distance to be covered is 25 km.

The areas to be covered will be Asiatic Library, Regal Cinema, Mantralaya, Nariman Point, Taraporewala Aquarium, Chowpatty, Babulnath Temple, Kemps Corner, Haji Ali and Worli Sea Face.

Where: Meeting point- Colaba Causeway

When: March 25- May 20. Day 1 (11:30 pm) to Day 2 (4 am)

Price: ₹ 290 onwards

Duration: 5 hrs

Tickets can be booked online

Visit Eco Flea Market

A 2-day Eco Flea Festival at Versova Social featuring sustainable brands and artists' market, handpoke tattoo artists, thrift finds, clean beauty, activities & first ever open mic is here. It will also, have all-day cafe. Culture Chutney in collaboration with The Art & Flea Project, a women-led creative incubator deeply engaged in working with artists and the creative community to build capacity in the areas of Arts and Environment.

Where: Culture Chutney Eco Flea Market, Versova Social, Andheri (W), Mumbai

When: March 25 from 3 pm till 7 pm of March 26

Price: Free

Tickets can be booked online