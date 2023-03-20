Your choice of 'Lipstick shade' says a lot about you; see PICS to know more

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023
Red: People who choose any shades of red lipstick are often seen as bold, passionate and creative
They enjoy being the centre of attention. Darker shades of red denotes sophistication and says that you’re a goal-oriented person
Nude: People who choose nude-shaded lipsticks don’t prefer being in the spotlight. Nude shades also connote that the wearer is real and not a pretentious person
They are some of the most trustworthy friends and are caring and warm
Pink: Women who prefer wearing pink lipsticks are enthusiastic, bubbly and playful. They aren’t afraid to stand out, and they are very comfortable in their own skin
They tend to have high ambition and a sense of self-worth
Brown: is a warm-toned and earthy colour
People who choose a brown shade as their everyday lip colour are calm and composed
