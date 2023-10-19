Mumbai: 5 Things To Do In The Last Weekend Of Navratri | FPJ

With only the last 4 days for the vibrant Navratri to pass, what will you in this long weekend?

Navratri is a 9-day festive season full of colours & excitement, and when we realise the divine power of Goddess Durga even more. So, if you are the one who want to get lost in her divinity and experience serenity, attend a bhajan event or you can groove on your favourite Garba songs wearing your favourite lehenga-choli or Garba attires.

A standup comedy show, anime fest and an electronic music & dance events are also, there to entertain you.

Take a look:

An Ode to Goddess Durga

With Navratri festivities on and on the seventh day that is Saptami, Classical Vocalist Meeta Pandit will help you immerse in a music journey with the soulful bhajans of Maa Durga.

She is the disciple and granddaughter of Krishnarao Pandit of well-known Gwalior Gharana. Over the years, she has received many accolades and has performed in over 25 countries across the globe.

Ashish Raghawani with his tabla, Farookh Latif Khan with his sarangi, Deepak Marathe with his harmonium, Vishal Dhumal with his keyboard and Vivek Kudalka with his percussion will add charm to Dr Meeta's performance.

When: October 21, 7:30 pm

Where: The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Price: ₹250

Tickets can be booked online

Madhur Virli Standup Comedy

Madhur Virli's standup comedy show will entertain you as he cracks jokes about his personal tragedies which actually turned comic and hilarious.

When & Where- Day 1: October 20, 8 pm. The J spot, Juhu

When & Where- Day 2: October 21, 6 pm. Spades, Pali Hill, Bandra (W)

Price: ₹500 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Zee Cafe Anime Fan Fest 2023

Zee Café Anime Fan Fest is an immersive anime-themed event that will merge a Japanese Market, a carnival, and rocking performances by India's first cosplay band, Daisuki. There would be interactive games and engaging activities. You can also purchase merchandise and enjoy Japanese cuisine.

When: October 21-22, 12 pm onwards

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla (W)

Price: Free entry

The Kid From Yesterday ft. Zenith

The event will have electronic music and DJs. It is said that the real Zenith is back from Amsterdam to Khar Social to make you groove to his music.

When: October 20-21, 8 pm till 1 am

Where: Khar Social, Khar (W)

Free entry till 9 pm

Rang Raas Navratri 2023 With Bhoomi Trivedi

Rang Raas Navratri 2023 with the Queen Of Garba, Bhoomi Trivedi. They ensure that the event will be a memorable experience with doing Garba with the singer performing in her melodious voice. The event includes winning exciting prizes every day and the opportunity to meet the celebrities.

When: October 19-24, 7 pm

Where: Balasaheb Thackeray Manoranjan Udyan, Borivali (W)

Price: ₹300 onwards

Tickets can be booked online