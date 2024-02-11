 Mumbai: 2024's Biggest Wearable Artworks & Craft Design Fest At Ballard Estate; Details Inside
600+ jewellery designers from around the world participate in the two-day fest.

Updated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai is set to witness the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council's (GJEPC) Artisan Jewellery Awards 2024 which is believed to be the biggest wearable artworks and crafts design fest of the year. The two-day fest taking place on February 12 and 13 has reportedly received 600+ entries from across the globe, including India. The 2024 show is themed reflecting on "Unusual Materials" and "Objet Trouvé."

Key details about Artisan Jewellery Awards 2024

When: February 12, 13 (12 noon to 6 pm)

Where: The Ice Factory, Ballard Estate, Fort

The display sees the largest-ever congregation of luminaries and aesthetes from the world of Arts, Crafts & Design; curators, art gallery owners and patrons; art school teachers, deans and students; socialites, celebrities, connoisseurs, architects, painters and sculptors; along with jewellery designers (experienced and young) will grace GJEPC’s Artisan Jewellery Awards 2024 gallery showcase at Ice Factory.

The GJPEC is a body set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India to boost the country's export thrust. This event is aimed to celebrate people’s love and passion for art, design and jewellery. According to a press release, this happens to be the 7th edition of the awards which conducted its final round earlier this year, giving out six winners from the two themes.

Throwing light on the theme

Unusual Materials encouraged designers to create a dialogue between the familiar and the unexpected by combining contrasting materials with at least 50% precious materials. On the other hand, the other theme saw them design a piece of jewellery that depicts the essence of ‘Objet Trouvé’ by taking an object of your past and reimagining it in a modern form.

Unusual materials could be cement, titanium, wood, porcelain, bamboo, slate, meteorite, glass, recycled plastic, leather and more. Examples of 'found objects' could include vintage poker chips, antique coins, collected shells, vintage Venetian glass beads, buttons, and beachcombed shells.

