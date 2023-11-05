Move To THIS Town In Italy And Get ₹25 Lakh; Read To Know More | Canva

A picturesque town in Italy, Calabria will give you ₹25 lakh if you move there. The invitation is especially for young entrepreneurs under 40. You can start your own business in this beautiful town and you will be paid ₹25 lakh for three years to attract more people to this town and create opportunities for local communities.

Calabria is known as 'Italy's toe' and is known for its scenic coastal beauty, lush green mountainous region, culture and cuisine but the amazing town is facing a tremendous decline in its population which is affecting the livelihood of locals.

Since there are fewer than 5,000 residents, Calabria has drafted a plan to attract young individuals by offering them financial incentives so that they can start working there and boost their economy. For the same, in return, entrepreneurs will receive an income of ₹25 lakh over a three-year period or all together to help them support their newly launched venture. Businesses like opening restaurants, shops or hotels are mostly encouraged by the region's officials.

Italy

This initiative is called the 'active residency income' and applications to it will be open in the coming weeks, with approximately ₹6.31 crore designated to fund it.

Must-visit places in Calabria

The offbeat and less visited town is the beautiful Calabria with glimmering turquoise waters, lush mountains and amazing culture.

Calabria has 500 miles of coastline and you must visit Calabria’s beaches like the turquoise Tropea beach, Coast of the Gods, Ionian coast and Arco Magno Beach. You should also explore national parks like the Pollino National Park and Sila National Park.

Canva

The locals celebrate Easter flagellations, the chilli pepper festival and they are quite welcoming. You can enjoy local wine here and restaurants here serve meals straight from the fresh vegetable garden. You can also relish eating swordfish. Tropea’s red onion is famous worldwide and exported across the globe.

Apart from Calabria, Italian villages like Civita, Samo and Precacore, Aieta, Bova, Caccuri, Albidona, and Santa Severina among others will also pay you to move there.