6 Offbeat Yet Budget-Friendly & Stunningly Beautiful Places To Visit In India During Diwali Vacations

Madku Dweep in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: It is a beautiful island lying amidst lush greenery which has the shape of a frog hence the name Madku. It is also known as 'Kedar Tirth' and 'Harihar Kshetra Kedar Dweep' as it inhabits idols of Lord Shiva, Ganesha, Shiv-Parvati, Nandi and various other Gods in its historical ancient temples with brilliant architecture. Do check out other beautiful places in Chhattisgarh when you visit this place
Black Sand Beach or Thiruvambadi Beach in Varkala: It is a hidden gem in Kerala. You can't miss the sunset here. The black colour of the beach is due to the presence of Thorium and Thorium-oxide. The beach is a serene place to visit and a secluded getaway which makes for a perfect escape from the hectic city life. There are many other places in Varkala that you can visit apart from this beach.
Mulki Beach in Karnataka: You can watch the phenomenon of Bioluminescence here and apart from this beautiful sight, you can try water adventure sports here like surfing, wakeboarding, kayaking, stand up paddle etc. The place is budget-friendly and scenic. You can also spot dolphins from the Maravanthe Beach in Mulki district.
Siliguri in West Bengal: It is called the Gateway to the North East. Must visit places here are Bengal Safari Park, Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, Sepoy Dhura Tea Garden, Madhuban Park, North Bengal Science Center, and Sevoke Kali Mandir. You must try local delicacies like sel roti, thukpa, and phaley here. Don't forget to take the scenic toy train ride from Siliguri to Darjeeling and you can also visit Darjeeling hill station.
Manila in Uttarakhand: Manila lies 50 km ahead of Jim Corbett National Park which means you can visit the park first then this town which is a birding haven for nature lovers. The place offers scenic views of the lower Himalayan hills. Manila Devi Mandir and Manila Eco Park are places you must visit here apart from many others. It is an off-beat location that you can opt to visit during Diwali vacation instead of Mussoorie, Shimla, Kullu and Manali.
Udaipur in Rajasthan: Though many of you must be aware about the 'Lake City Of India' but we aregoing to tell you selective and best offbeat places in this city to visit like you can do shopping in Hathipole area of the city, watch sunrise at Bahubali Hills and sunset at Karni Mata Temple. Do visit Fatehsagar Lake, City Palace, Saheliyo Ki Baari and Jagmandir apart from other palaces in the city.
