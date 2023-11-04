6 Offbeat Yet Budget-Friendly & Stunningly Beautiful Places To Visit In India During Diwali Vacations

Udaipur in Rajasthan: Though many of you must be aware about the 'Lake City Of India' but we aregoing to tell you selective and best offbeat places in this city to visit like you can do shopping in Hathipole area of the city, watch sunrise at Bahubali Hills and sunset at Karni Mata Temple. Do visit Fatehsagar Lake, City Palace, Saheliyo Ki Baari and Jagmandir apart from other palaces in the city.

Pic credit: World Atlas