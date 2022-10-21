Diwali 2022: Five auspicious things that you can buy to bring prosperity in your home this Dhanteras...

Diwali 2022: Five auspicious things to buy that would bring prosperity on this Dhanteras | FPJ file

‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle. On Dhanteras, it is considered auspicious to make purchases and send gifts to your loved ones. In fact, investing in gold and silver is believed to be auspicious. And if you have not yet decided what to buy, we bring to you a list of items that will suit your budget as well.

Gold and silver coins and idols:

Gold or silver idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh are one of the popular things most of us buy on Dhanteras. You can also opt for silver or gold coins which are believed to attract blessings from goddess Laxmi and bring prosperity.

Utensils

Kalash | FPJ

You can buy brass, silver, and copper cookware. Buying utensils during Dhanteras is believed to bring success. Buying brass or copper kalash on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. According to mythology, Lord Dhanvantari (Dhanvantari is the Hindu God of medicine and an avatar of Lord Vishnu) who was fond of brass appeared during the churning of the ocean, he had a brass vase in his hands, which was filled with nectar.

In addition, it is advised to bring the utensil in the home after filling in some water, this denotes the idea of wealth in the family. You can also fill your newly-brought utensil with milk, honey or seven different grains.

Plants

The good luck plant- bamboo and the money plant- Golden Pathos | FPJ

Plants are symbolic of growth, positivity and life. Choose from Good luck plant — bamboo, Golden Pothos and Adenium.

The good luck plant is associated with good fortune and health as per both Vastu and Feng Shui. Bamboo good luck plants for home also act as air purifiers. Preferably, keep the plant in the east corner.

Golden Pothos is a type of a money plant and a good luck plant. As per Feng Shui, is believed to brings wealth and prosperity. It is also beneficial in minimising the negative energy and anxiety levels in individuals. You can surely opt for this little piece of nature for this festive shopping.

On the other hand, Adenium can be a unique choice to bring in the home this festive season. Adenium plants are known for their beautiful pink or red dessert flowers. These are believed to bring good luck in the house and if you are planning to take a detour from the regular path, we suggest you to bring a piece of nature at your home this festive season.

Electronic gadgets

Electronic gadgets | FPJ

Any electronic gadget like washing machine, mobile phones, television, mixer grinder or other kitchen appliances can also be on your list if you don't plan to buy any expensive item. According to Indian vastu the newly-brought electronic item should be placed in northeast direction.

New wheels

For ages, most of us have seen members in our families waiting for Dhanteras, Diwali, Dussehra and other occasions to buy wheels in the house. Dhanteras is considered to be the best time to buy new vehicles. Many people visit Lord Ganesh's temple to do puja before bringing in their vehicle in the house.

