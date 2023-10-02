Most Famous Laws By Eminent Personalities That Teach You To Tackle Real-Life Situations

Most Famous Laws By Eminent Personalities That Teach To Tackle Real-Life Situations | FPJ

We are faced with good and bad situations in life. The task lies in dealing with challenging situations as they require patience, right mindset and skills to overcome them.

How to develop the correct mindset? You can rely on the laws shared by eminent personalities based on their life experiences.

Murphy's Law

American aerospace engineer, Edward Aloysius Murphy Jr. gave Murphy's law, which states, "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong". The law means that the more you fear something happening, the more likely it is to occur. So, if you feel that you are going to mess up with something, you are going to surely, mess it up.

So, stop fearing and start believing. The law also also means that if you are getting bad vibes about doing something, it will most likely not be a good experience.

Kidlin Law

Kidlin Law states that "If you write a problem in clear and specific steps, you actually have half solved it." It is the basic principle of problem-solving which got its name after Kidlin, a fictional character in a novel by James Clavell who used this technique to solve various challenges in his life.

James Clavell was an Australian-born British writer, screenwriter, director, and World War II veteran and prisoner of war.

The steps include defining the problem and analysing it. Followed by generating solutions and brainstorming possible solutions for each part of the problem. Evaluating all these solutions based on all parameters like cost, easiness, risks, etc. and the final step is implementing solutions.

Kidlin Law reduces stress as it enables you to get clarity of mind and make your thoughts streamlined.

Gilbert Law

Gilbert Law states "When you take on a task, finding the best ways to achieve the desired result is always your responsibility." If you have been assigned a task or you have readily taken up a task, it is you who is responsible for arriving at the best possible outcome by making best choices and methods.

Wilson Law

Wilson Law states, "If you prioritise knowledge and intelligence, money will continue to come." It was given by Robert Wilson which means knowledge and intelligence are necessary for earning wealth. It implies a relationship between intellectual capacity and financial well-being.

In this constantly evolving world, one needs to keep oneself updated with the latest knowledge, discover new opportunities, make informed financial decisions and develop demanding skills. The law emphasises individuals focusing on their personal and intellectual growth rather than chasing money which would ultimately, be the byproduct of self-improvement.

Falkland Law

Falkland Law states "If you don't have to make a decision about something, then don't decide."

The law means if we abstain from being involved or making unnecessary decisions, we create space within ourselves to focus on what truly matters and direct our energy towards those decisions that shape our lives.

The law helps to identify between the trivial and the essential life situations and people. Thus, one can channel their thoughts and efforts towards their ultimate goals and aspirations. The law teaches us that the most profound decisions are the ones we choose not to make.

