7 Habits To Embrace For Self-Development

Getting up early: Between 4:30 am to 6 am. Once you develop a habit of getting up early in the morning, you will realise a transformation in your life, your mood and attitude. Getting up early gives you more time in the morning to do activities like exercise, yoga, Zumba and walking and once you become used to it, you will never feel like getting up late
Meditation: Practise meditation every day. It helps to keep your brain calm and relieve stress and anxiety. It will make you happier. It helps to sharpen your memory
Journaling: While you get up early and after meditation, allocate time for journaling to write down your thoughts about challenges that your faced and success achieved. It will help you keep a track of your life and create more self-awareness
Drinking more water: The first thing to do in the morning is to hydrate yourself. Drink at least half to one litre of water every day after waking up. Always keep a water bottle with you, to hydrate yourself. Drink enough water throughout the day
Stay active: Keep yourself moving throughout the day. It will boost your mood, keep you energetic and focused, improve sleep and reduce stress
Reading and learning: The more you read, more you learn. So, pick up books that interest you and could add value to your life, listen to podcasts- it will help you to improve your speaking skills and provide you with knowledge
Sleep early: If you have to get up early, you need to go to bed early as most of the time at night is never productive and is consumed in mindless Instagram scrolling or watching videos. It is therefore better that you don't waste your time and follow a waking up and going to bed schedule
