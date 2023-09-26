7 Effective Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
Toe Touch: It is the easiest exercise to reduce belly fat. It is a good stretching exercise for your entire body
Mountain Climbers: They are effective exercise for weight loss by targeting the hamstrings, obliques, and hips
Burpees: They are good for full-body workout, promote fat loss and weight loss and improve cardiovascular fitness. It also improve balance and coordination; mental toughness and resilience
Lunges: Lunges are effective to burn maximum calories from hamstrings, glutes, and quads and is the best exercise to lose weight
Jumping Jacks: It provide a full-body workout. Jumping jacks increase blood circulation to muscles, burn few calories and support fat loss
Lying Leg Raise: It helps to lose weight from the lower abdomen and legs and tones them. It can strengthen the glutes, calf muscles and hamstrings
Sit-ups: They help to increase core strength and stability. It also, improves spinal flexibility and help to reduce belly fat. Before starting any exercise; take professional guidance and training
Thanks For Reading!