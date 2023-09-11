7 Yoga Asanas To Sharpen Your Memory

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
Padmasana (Lotus Pose): This pose will help you calm your mind as it involves deep breathing. It will help you focus better and thus, you will able to remember things easily and for a long time
Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)
Vrikshasana (Tree Pose): It improves coordination between the mind and body as it requires focus and concentration to achieve this pose. This, in turn, can enhance cognitive abilities and memory
Bhramari Pranayama (Humming Bee Breathing): This breathing exercise calms the mind and reduces stress & anxiety; thus, promoting mental clarity
Halasana (Plow Pose): This yoga asana calms the nervous system, reduce stress and fatigue. It also, stimulates the thyroid gland, which regulates metabolism and has a direct impact on memory and concentration. Regular practice of Halasana can help maintain hormonal balance
Nadi Shodhana Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing): This pranayama calms and rejuvenates the nervous system. It balances the left and right hemispheres of the brain, improving cognitive function and memory retention. It also reduces stress and anxiety
Matsyasana (Fish Pose): Matsyasana stretches the neck and throat, stimulating the thyroid and parathyroid glands. This can help maintain hormonal balance and support overall brain health. It assists in stress reduction and can help those with anxiety feel calm and peaceful
You also, need to eat a balanced diet, get enough sleep, follow an active lifestyle and do mental exercises like puzzles or memory games along with practising these yoga asanas to sharpen your memory
