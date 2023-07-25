Is Desk Job Causing You Lower Back Pain? 7 Effective Yoga Asanas For Relief

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023
Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose): It will increase the flexibility of the spine. It helps tone the lower body. It may relieve physical and mental stress. It is also, effective in lowering the pain in the legs and knees
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): aids in removing any and all muscle tension or stress while improving the circulation of blood in the body. It leads to toning of the buttocks and abs. It also helps in calming the mind. It aids in strengthening neck muscles and back muscles preventing any aches in those areas. It also, promotes good posture
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): helps stretch and strengthen the body. The cobra pose helps you open your chest, strengthen your back, and stretch your abdominal muscles
Salabhasana (Locust Pose): helps with lower back pain and also, with hamstring injuries. It increases arm strength and improves posture problems that come from spending too much time sitting at one place
Trikonasana (Triangle Pose): strengthens the legs and back. Stretches inner thighs, hamstrings, calves, spine, shoulders, chest and opens hips. It also, energizes, balances and improves focus. Stimulates abdominal organs
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose): stretches and widens the hamstrings, the calves, and the Achilles tendon. It improves the blood flow through your body and helps to relieve tension from the neck and back
Eka Pada Rajakapotasana (Pigeon Pose): helps open your hips and ease lower back pain. Though it can be a great way to increase flexibility and stretch your muscles, it's important to perform the move correctly to prevent injury or strain and other yoga asanas as well
