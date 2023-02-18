Unable to sleep? Try these 7 YOGA poses for better SLEEP

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 18, 2023

Cat / Cow pose: Switch between the two positions to release tension along the spine. Repeat several times

Child’s pose: It is a soothing stretch for the back of the legs and low back. Hold this position for several breaths to get maximum benefits

Wind Relieving Pose: known as Pawanmuktasana. Stay in this pose with closed eyes and a relaxed jaw, breathe into your belly. Stay for as long as you would like and then switch sides

Sleeping Deer Pose: loosens tension in the spine and increases hip mobility. It also, improves digestion

Reclining Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana): detoxes the mind after a stressful day. After you’ve peaked one side’s stretch, you can slowly shift to the other side and continue the same technique

Legs-Up-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): is especially for people who are constantly on their feet. It helps recirculate blood flow in your feet and legs and allows for your lower body to recover from the day. To do this pose, start by choosing a wall in your home

Sleeping Butterfly Pose: stretches the hips, inner thighs, and supports the digestive system, lower heart rate, and improve sleep

