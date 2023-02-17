8 ways to use candles to enhance your home's interior design

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023

Making beautiful fragrance candles your centerpieces will make any table, mantelpieces, and fixtures stand out. They will also help you feel more relaxed

In the evening when you’re curling up with a book and a cup of tea, the candles provide the warm glow of a fireplace even when you don’t have one

Side Table Candle Terrariums add visual interest by grouping candles together and look good when you want to have romantic décor

Mason jars: Tie them up with burlap string for a more rustic look. White sand filler reflects just enough light that the jars can twinkle

Classic multi-level wood platforms: for the most dramatic and pleasing impact. Add personal elements to the table such as family photos and a vase with outdoor elements

Floating votives with twig accents: Group candles together in threes for visual interest and vary the heights and placement of the twigs in the bottom for a minimal nature-inspired design

Use fresh apples for impromptu candle holders and you can even white paint to create little cross stitch designs. You can go for this idea when you’re low on candle holders and party decorations

Place a glass candle holder inside a classic and low on budget fishbowl and fill in the space around it with flowers, rocks, or sand; the decoration that can change according to event

For floating votives, use glass marbles for a twist on the oil look

Thanks For Reading!

Maha Shivratri 2023: 5 historical Shiva temples in Mumbai; you should definitely visit on this holy...
Find out More