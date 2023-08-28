Miss World Karolina Bielawska Enjoys Lunch & Shikara Ride With Dignitaries In Kashmir |

Miss World Karolina Bielawska recently visited Kashmir along with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena. Karolina enjoyed lunch and visited Dal Lake for a shikara ride with other dignitaries.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. She is a Polish model, TV presenter, social activist, UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist and publicist. She is the first 'Miss World' to visit Kashmir.

WATCH:

Miss World Karolina Bielawska enjoying a Shikara ride in Dal Lake. Miss World India Sini Shetty also accompanies her.

A video shared by PTI, showed Miss World Karolina Bielawska trying Kashmiri dress at Nishat Bagh on a day-long visit to Srinagar for an event.

WATCH:

Earlier, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska shared her excitement about India becoming the venue for Miss World 2023 and said that she wanted to explore India's values and culture.

Karolina said, "I would love to visit Goa, to explore beach life. Go to Manipur, to see all the nature. I am also interested in business, I would like to go to Bangalore and meet intellectual people and learn about your businesses. There are so many places in India and one month is not enough to explore. I would love to travel and learn about people because they are an important part of every country."

On the other hand, Karnataka's Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022. The 21-year-old beauty queen was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.