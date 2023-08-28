Miss World Karolina Bielawska Visits Kashmir; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
Miss World Karolina Bielawska arrived in Kashmir on Monday, August 28 with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena on a day-long tour for an event
The diva from Poland was seen enjoying breakfast at a hotel with Rouble Nagi of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Chairman PME entertainment in India, Jamil Saidi were also present at the breakfast meeting
Bielawska's visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes ahead of the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, to be held in India later this year
India, which has won the prestigious title six times, is hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was back in 1996
During the day-long tour, Miss World and other dignitaries would take a boat ride at the Dal Lake besides meeting the press. This event will showcase the region's picturesque landscapes and provide a platform for local artists and artisans to interact with the guests
