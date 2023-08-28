All You Need To Know About Shweta Sharda Who Was Crowned Miss Diva Universe 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023

22-year-old Shweta Sharda who hails from Chandigarh won the Miss Diva Universe 2023 by Miss Diva Universe 2022, Divita Rai. Shweta will now represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant

Shweta wore a gold and aubergine gown by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar. The ensemble features shimmering sequin embellishments, cape sleeves, a thigh-high slit, and a figure-hugging silhouette

Daughter of a single mother; she considers her mom to be the greatest influence in her life

She moved to Mumbai at the age of 16 to pursue her dreams. She has appeared in shows like DID, Dance Deewane, and Dance+. She was also a choreographer on the show Jhalak Dikhlaja

She recently featured alongside actor Shantanu Maheshwari in a music video 'Mast Aankhein', crooned by Zubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar

