16-Year-Old Artist Tarika Ram's Abstract Paintings Depict Tirukkural’s Messages For Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
16-year-old artist Tarika Ram crafts captivating and mesmerizing visual artworks that draw inspiration from the revered literary work, Tirukkural. Tirukkural is a highly-regarded collection of couplets on various life matters in Tamil literature by author Thiruvalluvar
Tarika draws creative inspiration from the melodies of nature and literary works to scientific insights and cultural subtleties. During the Navratri festival each year, Tarika expresses her deep passion for art by presenting intricate and elaborate installations
In this painting named the ‘Paths In Life', Tarika interpreted Kural 673 and presented it using acrylic and rope on canvas. The painting depicts not to lose hope in life when one door is closed but finding alternate routes
This painting means that one needs to control anger otherwise it could spread as wildfire
This painting which is named 'Fortune In Life', she expressed the importance of good deeds through Kural 522. In this sonnet, she emphasised that having good and helpful people in life is like being in a garden of beautiful flowers
Taking inspiration from Kural 373, Tarika has taken acrylic and book pages collaged onto canvas to convey the idea that while book knowledge can be fragmented; wisdom embodies comprehensive comprehension. She has conveyed her perspectives on genuine friendship (employing cardboard and acrylic materials), the significance of benevolent words and their capacity to spread happiness (utilizing buff papers, markers, and acrylics)
Thanks For Reading!