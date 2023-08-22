5 Amazing Artists Who Create Phenomenal Artwork Using Waste Materials

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023

37-year-old Nigerian artist Chibuike Ifedilichukwu turns discarded materials into artistic opportunities. By utilizing used aluminium cans, he crafts portraits of renowned individuals and abstract artworks

Pic credit: Instagram- Chibuike Ifedilichukwu

Chibuike is based in Awka. He also, uses wood, plastic, metal, copper wire, rope, and medical injection bottles sourced from local clinics

Pic credit: Instagram- Chibuike Ifedilichukwu

Tim Noble and Sue Webster are London-based artists whose art involves arranging various objects and debris into seemingly chaotic compositions that serve as a bridge between contrasting realities

Pic credit: Art Works for Change

Initially, viewers might perceive these compositions as haphazard piles of trash, representing the aftermath of a consumerist society. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes apparent that these piles are meticulously constructed to cast well-defined, figurative shadows when illuminated

Pic credit: Dazed

Guerra de la Paz (GdlP) is a collaborative effort between Alain Guerra and Neraldo de la Paz, both artists from Cuba but now they are based in Miami. Through their creations, they explore the potential of discarded textiles, resulting in an impressive collection of dynamic sculptures and immersive installations

Pic credit: Konsthopp

They repurpose discarded clothing into thought-provoking artworks with strong socio-political and environmental messages

Pic credit: DZine Trip

British artist Nick Gentry gained prominence for his remarkable artworks created using items like floppy disks, audio tapes, and video cassettes. These outdated mediums serve as both the base for his paintings and integral components of his designs. Inspired by consumerism and cyberculture, as well as the concepts of repurposing and recycling, Nick imbues his art with a philosophical focus on the multifaceted lives of individuals

Pic credit: Instagram- Nick Gentry

Pakistani artist Khalil Chishtee is known for his unique sculptures crafted from polyethene and each piece carries profound symbolism. Rather than focusing solely on environmental issues, Chishtee's works delve into the human condition, portraying individuals with life's hardships and adversities

Pic credit: STUDIO ART

