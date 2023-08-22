5 Amazing Artists Who Create Phenomenal Artwork Using Waste Materials

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
37-year-old Nigerian artist Chibuike Ifedilichukwu turns discarded materials into artistic opportunities. By utilizing used aluminium cans, he crafts portraits of renowned individuals and abstract artworks
Pic credit: Instagram- Chibuike Ifedilichukwu
Chibuike is based in Awka. He also, uses wood, plastic, metal, copper wire, rope, and medical injection bottles sourced from local clinics
Pic credit: Instagram- Chibuike Ifedilichukwu
Tim Noble and Sue Webster are London-based artists whose art involves arranging various objects and debris into seemingly chaotic compositions that serve as a bridge between contrasting realities
Pic credit: Art Works for Change
Initially, viewers might perceive these compositions as haphazard piles of trash, representing the aftermath of a consumerist society. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes apparent that these piles are meticulously constructed to cast well-defined, figurative shadows when illuminated
Pic credit: Dazed
Guerra de la Paz (GdlP) is a collaborative effort between Alain Guerra and Neraldo de la Paz, both artists from Cuba but now they are based in Miami. Through their creations, they explore the potential of discarded textiles, resulting in an impressive collection of dynamic sculptures and immersive installations
Pic credit: Konsthopp
They repurpose discarded clothing into thought-provoking artworks with strong socio-political and environmental messages
Pic credit: DZine Trip
British artist Nick Gentry gained prominence for his remarkable artworks created using items like floppy disks, audio tapes, and video cassettes. These outdated mediums serve as both the base for his paintings and integral components of his designs. Inspired by consumerism and cyberculture, as well as the concepts of repurposing and recycling, Nick imbues his art with a philosophical focus on the multifaceted lives of individuals
Pic credit: Instagram- Nick Gentry
Pakistani artist Khalil Chishtee is known for his unique sculptures crafted from polyethene and each piece carries profound symbolism. Rather than focusing solely on environmental issues, Chishtee's works delve into the human condition, portraying individuals with life's hardships and adversities
Pic credit: STUDIO ART
