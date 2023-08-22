5 Amazing Artists Who Create Phenomenal Artwork Using Waste Materials

British artist Nick Gentry gained prominence for his remarkable artworks created using items like floppy disks, audio tapes, and video cassettes. These outdated mediums serve as both the base for his paintings and integral components of his designs. Inspired by consumerism and cyberculture, as well as the concepts of repurposing and recycling, Nick imbues his art with a philosophical focus on the multifaceted lives of individuals

Pic credit: Instagram- Nick Gentry