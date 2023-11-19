Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios From Nicaragua Wins The Crown

Miss Universe 2023 | x/ Miss Universe

Sheynnis Palacios made history as the first Nicaraguan woman to be crowned Miss Universe 2023 during a spectacular event held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 19 (IST). The glittering ceremony saw Miss Universe 2022, USA’s R'Bonney Gabriel, passing on the crown to Palacios amid applause from the enthusiastic crowd. Palacios dazzled in an embellished gown, adding to the significance of her groundbreaking achievement.

Australia’s Moraya Wilson stood as the second runner-up, while Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild was crowned the first runner-up at the 72nd edition of the beauty pageant.

The grand pageant was hosted by a dynamic trio of TV presenters, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Maria Menounos, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

Groundbreaking moments

The 72nd Miss Universe contest had some groundbreaking moments, that included contestants like Maria Camila Avella Montanez (Colombia) and Michelle Cohn (Guatemala) breaking barriers as the first mothers and married women to compete in the pageant.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle (Netherlands) and Marina Machete (Portugal) also made history as the second and third trans women to participate in Miss Universe, following the pioneering steps of Angela Ponce in 2018, representing Spain.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)