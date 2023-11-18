China's Qi Jia Withdraws From Miss Universe 2023; Check To Know Why

China's Qi Jia | Instagram

The highly anticipated 72nd edition of Miss Universe is set to take place at El Salvador's José Adolfo Pineda Arena from November 15–18, marking the first time the beauty pageant will be hosted in the country's history. However, in a recent turn of events, Qi Jia, the designated representative from China, has stepped down from the event.

Why did Qi Jia step down?

Visa delays have cast a shadow over Qi Jia's Miss Universe journey, forcing her to miss out on various pre-finale competitions. The month commenced with all delegates arriving in El Salvador, but Qi Jia encountered complications that led to a delayed arrival, ultimately prompting her withdrawal from this year's competition.

Miss Universe China shared a recent update with its followers on Instagram. “The Miss Universe competition areas will take place from November 15 to 18. The organizing committee and the champion, Ms. Jia Qi, applied for visa procedures as soon as her coronation was announced and actively prepared for the world finals, however, due to the delay in issuance, she flew to El Salvador as soon as the visa was granted and he lost more than a week of activities, which made it impossible for him to compete in this year’s international event,” they informed on their official handle.

While Qi Jia will not be gracing the stage in 2023, there is a silver lining for her and China's representation. A subsequent update revealed that Qi Jia's pageant aspirations remain intact, with plans for her to represent China in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This decision reflects a commitment to ensuring that Qi Jia gets her opportunity to shine on the international stage, albeit a year later than initially planned.

El Salvador's hosting of Miss Universe 2023 is historic, and the event will be helmed by TV personalities Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos, accompanied by the presence of former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. As fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding of this global spectacle, the setback for Qi Jia adds a layer of anticipation for her future appearance on the Miss Universe stage in 2024.