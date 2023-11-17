Miss Universe 2023: In historic firsts Two Mothers And Married Women, And Two Trans Women To Participate In The 72nd Global Beauty Pageant

In the first time of the history of Miss Universe, two mothers and married women, Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia, and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala will be competing in the 72nd Miss Universe 2023. The contest is set to take place in EL Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena on November 18 and will feature contestants from 90 different countries. The venue can accommodate over 13,000 people. The groundbreaking change in the organisation's history highlights a commitment to progress and inclusivity. Their participation marks reshapes the perception of what it means to be a Miss Universe contestant. It is a significant shift in the stereotypical ideas of a beauty pageant.

In addition, second and third trans women, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands, and Marina Machete from Portugal will make history by participating in Miss Universe. The two are following the footsteps of of Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018. In a historic first, the Miss Universe contest will see Pakistan's first participation where Erica Robin will represent the country.

From India, Miss Diva Universe winner, Shweta Sharda, 22, will be representing the country at the highly anticipated global beauty pageant.

El Salvador has been chosen to host Miss Universe this year. The event will take place in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena, which can accommodate 13,000 people.

The gala will see contestants from 90 different countries vie for the coveted title to succeed R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States.

Who is Shweta Sharda?

The 22-year-old model and dancer, Shweta hails from Chandigarh. She moved to Mumbai with her mother when she was sixteen. A graduate from Indira Gandhi National Open University, Shweta has participated in a number of popular TV reality shows like Dance Plus, Dance India Dance, and Dance Deewane. She was also a choreographer in a celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja.

How Miss Universe will be Chosen

A series of events will follow to chosen next Miss Universe. The contestants will be evaluated on various levels including personal statements, in-depth interviews, and presentations in evening gowns and swimwear.

The prestigious global beauty pageant will be hosted by TV presenters Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos, as well as former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. There will also be live musical performance by legendary 12-time Grammy winner John Legend to add to the glamour of the evening.

When and where to watch the Miss Universe 2023?

The primary competition on November 15 at 8:00 PM EST followed by national costume competition will take place on November 16 at 9:00 PM EST. In India, watch the final competition on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account starting at 6:30 am on November 19.