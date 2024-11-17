Mindfully Minimalist

The world is going crazy over minimalism, and many discussions, including YouTube videos, suggest its importance and ways to achieve a minimalist home. India, too, is slowly but steadily showing interest. It is essential to know if this trend works for our country.

Defining minimalist

Raghunandan Saraf, the Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, calls minimalism a lifestyle strategy and design approach focusing on the essentials of form and function. It helps people lead a focused and meaningful life. “A minimalist’s goal is to possess only what they truly need or care about. This mindset goes beyond possessions; it extends to every aspect of life, including the layout of one’s home and even daily routines, encouraging a focus on what truly matters.” He feels minimalism gives respite from clutter and consumerist pressures. The focus shifts to the present and provides peace by excess removal.

Dr Mahesh M, CEO of Creaticity, has another take on it: "Minimalism is a design or style in which the simplest and fewest elements are used to create the maximum effect. Minimalism had its origins in the arts, with artwork featuring simple lines, only a few colours, and careful placement of those lines and colours. A minimalist prefers the minimal amount or degree of something. In art history, the art these artists created is also referred to as minimalist.”

Ambereen Gupta, a minimalist and founder of Casa Amber, calls minimalism a lifestyle philosophy emphasising simplicity, functionality and creating a clean and uncluttered environment. “A minimalist is a person who prioritises all things of value to them, serving a clear purpose or bringing genuine joy, keeping their space clutter-free and using neutral palette tones for me. As a minimalist, it's a space where I feel calm.”

Impact India

Dr Mahesh reveals, “Quite recently, the design fraternity has started approaching the minimalistic way of looking at interiors. From the Indian context, use of natural material with addition of stone accents, creates comforting, aesthetics that are familiar. Designers are favouring the use of styles and brands which have mastered the use of wood in their work of thriving minimalist reinvention.”

Gupta cites mindfulness and well-being as the primary reasons behind the rise of minimalism in India. “People are moving towards healthier lifestyles like Ayurveda and Yoga, and minimalist spaces give mental clarity and tranquility. Over here, people are moving towards sustainable living and saving the planet or animals; hence, Sustainability also supports a minimal approach that aligns with these values.”

Saraf feels the popularity is contextualised here. “Indian households for the longest time have been adorned with bright colours, patterns, and family heirlooms that have history behind them, and even today that is the case. However, a section of urbanised Indians, especially the youth, are beginning to adopt minimalist ideologies and design where space and efficiency are incorporated into the structure of the house and the lifestyle within it.”

He finds minimalist Indian architecture integrating clean, unfussy spaces and has the comfort of warm accents. “Many opt for neutral wall colours and stylish, functional decor, yet they often add personal touches that bring warmth and reflect cultural heritage. While stark spaces define most Western minimalist homes, Indian minimalism tends to feel more welcoming, blending modernist design with cultural authenticity.”

How to go about

There are ways to incorporate minimalism in life and at home. “When Indian homeowners think about creating a clutter-free space, the first step is to remove all the excess junk. One should keep only the items that hold practical or emotional value,” suggests Saraf. “To maximise the practical use of space and eliminate mess, consider using multi-functional pieces like a storage coffee table or a transformable dining room table, if applicable. Stylish and neutral colours such as whites, beiges, and earthy shades work well as a minimalist palette. It is also possible to introduce subtle colour into the space with small details like throw pillows, carpets, or artwork, depending on personal aesthetics.”

Dr Mahesh wants those interested to use focal walls with focal points to be coloured and used as an accent. "Use of one or two simple colours and finishes can bring in a minimalist approach. Accessorising on top of that can add that touch of aesthetics inside your living spaces. Do away with heavy furniture and replace it with thoughtfully curated collections that can declutter your space."

A personal note

The minimalist in Gupta has a few personal suggestions. “Always create a focal point in the space, something that you resonate with and holds personal value or meaning to you. Use furniture which has clean lines and minimises clutter, keeping the space light and simple. Neutral tones, light wood colour and bare floors add the touch of minimal yet elegant chic.”

Saraf personally adheres to investing in durable and functional furniture pieces. “I chose a solid wood bed and a versatile, all-wooden sofa that blends well with minimalism. These materials are long-lasting, so I won’t need replacements anytime soon, preserving both space and minimising waste over time. This approach also proves cost-effective in the long run, as high-quality, well-crafted furniture rarely needs frequent replacement.”

One should prioritise quality pieces serving a purpose and fitting the minimalist design principles, thus allowing a sense of clarity in the home. It keeps things simple and easily maintained. This is what minimalism focuses on, concludes Saraf.