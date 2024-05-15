Milk Tea Bad For Health? ICMR Shows Concern Over Excessive Consumption Of Caffeinated Drinks, Share New Guidelines

Canva

How many times do you drink tea in a day? We often forget to count the number of times we have sipped coffee or tea daily. While our day doesn't start with a cup of chai, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has shown concern over the excessive consumption of tea and coffee. ICMR, in collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), has introduced 17 new dietary guidelines to foster healthy eating habits in India.

ICMR new guidelines: When to drink Tea or Coffee?

According to the new guidelines shared by the ICMR, consuming coffee, tea or any caffeinated drink immediately after meals can be harmful. It is ideal to drink it before or after an hour of your meals. Consumption of caffeinated drinks extensively can stimulate the central nervous system, causing problems for your body.

Read Also 7 Herbal Tea's And Their Benefits

The report highlighted that "Beverages (like tea) bind dietary iron and make it unavailable." Tannins present in drinks like tea or coffee can hinder iron absorption by binding to it in the stomach, leading to conditions like anaemia. Moreover, excessive drinking can raise blood pressure and trigger cardiac problems.

How much Tea and Coffee to drink in a day?

As per the ICMR guidelines, it is suggested that a person's daily intake of caffeinated drink should be limited to 300 mg. For context, a serving of tea contains 30 to 65 mg of caffeine. Similarly, 150 ml of brewed coffee consists of 80 to 120 mg of caffeine, while instant coffee contains 50 to 60 mg. Understanding these quantities may help you manage your daily intake of caffeine.

Further, ICMR has also advised consuming tea without milk, highlighting several benefits of consuming no-milk tea. Tea without milk can enhance your blood circulation and reduce the risk of several conditions like coronary artery diseases and stomach cancer.