Merriam-Webster Adds Slang Words Like

"Gotcha," #Bussin" and "Rizz", are few Gen Z slangs that most of us are familiar with. Now, these popular English slang words are part of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

The addition of these Gen Z slang words, like "rizz," "bussin'," "finsta," and "thirst trap," left people on the internet surprised and happy.

The old dictionary publisher recently added 690 new words in their latest update, including nouns, adjectives, and verbs, to keep up with our ever-changing language.

Even though Merriam-Webster is an old dictionary publisher, they are still keeping up with modern language. These new words reflect the way people talk today.

In addition to slang, Merriam-Webster also added words related to technology and gaming, as well as words from various aspects of life like culture, society, and business. They said that a healthy language keeps evolving, borrowing words from other languages, and giving new meanings to existing words. English, according to their research, is very healthy in this regard.