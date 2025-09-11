Tamannaah Bhatia Rocks The Perfect Party-Ready Look In Cutout Bodycon Dress

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 11, 2025
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to turn a simple outing into a style moment, and her latest look did exactly that
The actress recently stepped out in a black bodycon dress with intricate cutouts, and it safe to say she nailed the balance between edgy and elegant
The chic ensemble featured a figure-hugging silhouette, elevated with daring cutouts and a fringe hemline
Tamannaah kept the spotlight on her dress by skipping heavy jewellery and donning just a pair of silver earrings
Her makeup was equally stunning with a clean, dewy base, blushed cheeks, smoky eyes and nude lips
The actress kept her hair in a middle-parted, voluminous wavy style
Party-ready and on-trend, Tamannaah’s fashion moment showed how a statement dress doesn’t need much else to stand out
