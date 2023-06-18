Father's Day 2023: From 'Pita' to 'Vater'; Know What 'Father' Is Referred In Indian And Global Languages

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023

Father's Day is here! But do you know what 'Father' is referred in different Indian and International languages?

India is a country with many languages and Father is referred differently in different languages. In the north where the predominant language is Hindi Father is referred पिता (Pitā) or Pitaji

In the west, father is referred as वडील (Vaḍīla) in Marathi and પિતા (Pitā) in Gujarati

In the east, father is also referred as বাবা (Baba) in Bengali

In the south, father is referred as, அப்பா (Appā) in Tamil, నాన్న (Nānna) in Telugu, ತಂದೆ (Tande) in Kannada and പിതാവ് (Pithāv) inMalayalam

While internationally, 'father' is referred to by various names. In Spanish it is referred as padre, while in French it is referred as père

You can also refer father as Vater in German, padre in Italian, pai in Portuguese and vader in Dutch

In South East Asian countries, father is referred as 父亲 (fùqīn) in Mandarin Chinese, 父 (chichi) in Japanese and 아버지 (abeoji) in Korean

One can also refer to father as отец (otets) in Russian, أب (ab) in Arabic and baba in Turkish

Thanks For Reading!

Father's Day 2023: These 10 Pictures Of Nick Jonas With Daughter Malti Marie Prove That He’s A...
Find out More