Father's Day 2023: From 'Pita' to 'Vater'; Know What 'Father' Is Referred In Indian And Global Languages

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
Father's Day is here! But do you know what 'Father' is referred in different Indian and International languages?
India is a country with many languages and Father is referred differently in different languages. In the north where the predominant language is Hindi Father is referred पिता (Pitā) or Pitaji
In the west, father is referred as वडील (Vaḍīla) in Marathi and પિતા (Pitā) in Gujarati
In the east, father is also referred as বাবা (Baba) in Bengali
In the south, father is referred as, அப்பா (Appā) in Tamil, నాన్న (Nānna) in Telugu, ತಂದೆ (Tande) in Kannada and പിതാവ് (Pithāv) inMalayalam
While internationally, 'father' is referred to by various names. In Spanish it is referred as padre, while in French it is referred as père
You can also refer father as Vater in German, padre in Italian, pai in Portuguese and vader in Dutch
In South East Asian countries, father is referred as 父亲 (fùqīn) in Mandarin Chinese, 父 (chichi) in Japanese and 아버지 (abeoji) in Korean
One can also refer to father as отец (otets) in Russian, أب (ab) in Arabic and baba in Turkish
