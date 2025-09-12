She Quit Her Corporate Job To Teach People Styling Hacks; Meet Mumbai Fashion Influencer & Instagram Stylist Kinnari Jain

Kinnari Jain |

Say hello to The Pear Shaped Stylist, Kinnari Jain. She may not have a degree in style, but she'll provide you plenty of styling tips and hacks to ace that formal office look or nail that flowing, chiffon sari.

No stranger to fashion, she has been in the business of doling out style secrets since 2022, when she began her page on Instagram. She goes by the handle The Pear Shaped Stylist.

Today, she doesn't restrict herself to style gyaan. She decodes film wardrobes, hosts her favourite Bollywood celeb at beauty launches, and has also made waves with her own red carpet style at Cannes.

A fashion influencer, Kinnari is obsessed with having fun with styling and has been sharing fashion hacks with her 6.5 lakh followers on Instagram. and finds herself 'subconsciously inclined towards experimenting with aesthetics, be it styling the house or her outfits'.

At 29, she has had a very unusual career graph. A BTech in computer engineering, she did a master's degree in information systems from Indiana University. Kinnari started off her career as a technology consultant with Deloitte USA. She worked in the US from 2019 to 2021, but moved back to India in 2022, and joined Meesho as a product manager.

That was the same year she started off her Instagram page to share her love for styling with the world.

"When I started my page, I reflected on lessons learnt from styling myself when I had more of an obvious pear-shaped figure. I went through several trial and errors and landed on items that truly complemented me. Hence, the name The Pear Shaped Stylist," she reveals.

A self-taught stylist, Kinnari seems to be natural when it comes to choosing outfits that flatter her figure. "Also, I'm good at understanding what works for certain body types and why," she reveals, hinting at her self-acquired status of a style guru.

When she is not doling out suggestions on what to wear and how to wear it, Kinnari also does a fab job of breaking down the psyche behind on-screen characters. In her series Style Behind The Character, Kinnari has decoded the romance and quiet rebellion woven into Mrunal Thakur character Sita Mahalaxmi from Sita Ramam, unwrapped the perfectly, imperfect style of Kiara (Alia Bhatt) from Dear Zindagi and also contemplated on the no-fuss silhouettes of Deepika Padukone in Piku.

Kinnari makes the job of decoding look like a breeze, but is it as easy as it sounds? "Sometimes it's hard to crack the complexities of a character," she says. "To understand what parts of their personalities are being reflected in their style and outfits, and also to decode what went inside the stylists' head when they put together the outfits."

But undoubtedly, she has been blessed with the knack for such thorough analysis, and enjoys it to the brim.

Kinnari has also uncovered the hidden secrets behind the luxe costumes from Netflix's Bridgerton. As the fashion influencers' fan aptly writes in a comment, "it's these series of fashion, psychology and references just what people love."

Kinnari is right when she says, "You could be the biggest Bridgerton fan and still miss the genius hidden behind the clothes." For example, did you know the colour of choice of the Bridgertons that signaled their elite status? Why the Featheringtons wore bright, catchy tones? Or why Penelope transitioned from bright yellows to deep greens in Season 3?

"There are many hidden elements in the outfits worn by all the characters," says Kinnari, talking about her reel on the Bridgerton style. "However, one character that is very underrated but actually dressed very thoughtfully is Cressida Cowper. Her dresses have ornate shoulders, some of them mirroring Greek and Roman architecture."

It might come as a shock to many, but Kinnari hardly shops. She has over time created a wardrobe that let's her play around with several permutations and combinations of outfits. And each time, it ends up looking like a whole, new outfit.

The fashion influencer was very conscious about her wide hips at one point and it took several trials and errors to find styles that worked for her. Today, she has finally found her sweet style spot. "My style is classic, but with a twist. I go with a lot of classy basics like jeans and T-shirts, but my accessories are always bold."

Kinnari an advocate of thrifting. She thrifts her own clothes through her page Styled_Second. "As a content creator you tend to collect a lot of clothes over time. I just thought it would be sustainable to thrift them rather than store them. All proceeds go to charity, so it has also become a way for me to give back."

Commenting on the future of thrifting in India, she adds, "It took time for thrifting to become a thing, but now it's gradually picking up. More awareness about sustainability is creeping into society and this generation is taking time to think about our planet, which is great."

Is it easy, finding success as a fashion influencer and maintaining a steady growth of followers? "It totally depends. If you've found a niche that is unique to you and have a genuine connect with your audience, there are a lot of opportunities. However, there are many players in the game now and many find it difficult to carve a space for themselves and hence fall short."

For Kinnari, it wasn't easy initially, but she had a very quick connect with her audience because she was filling a gap in the industry with personal styling. "Not many people were giving logic-based styling tips online at that time. So my page took off relatively fast.

"As a content creator, I am always thinking about ideas 24x7. Off days really depend on the brands you're working with and your motivation and creative juices. Some days you wake up feeling very motivated to create content, some days you don't.

"Creativity can't be forced. Some months, there are many brands deals that come your way, other months are dry," she says.

Kinnari, who hosted Priyanka Chopra for the launch of Max Factor's colour collection back in October 2024, admits to being a fan of the Dil Dhadakne Do actor. "It's always Priyanka Chopra for me. She carries everything with great confidence."

One fashion regret in life for her would be not embracing her curves early on. Hence, her advice to budding fashionistas and desi women is simple: "Embrace your curves. Flaunt it. Know that waist is to die for. Wear things that flatter it."