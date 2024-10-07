Meghan Markle Dons Re-Vamped Red Gown For Surprise Appearance At A Gala In Los Angeles

Instagram

Netizens and fans were delighted to see Meghan Markle in the public eye and looking oh-so-gorgeous in the limelight which, she usually chooses to be away from. The Duchess of Sussex recently made a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital 2024 Los Angeles Gala. She looked ethereal and netizens say this is one of her most glamorous looks of the past few years.

Meghan adorned a red gown that is the re-vamped version of the one she wore with Harry back in 2021.

Decoding Meghan's Red Outfit

Meghan dazzled in a red gown that is the product of designer Carolina Herrera. The outfit she wore was the upcycled version of what she's worn back in November 2021 while attending the Intrepid Museum’s Salute To Freedom Gala with Prince Harry.

The 2021 version of the outfit had a sweeping long train attached to the dress. For the recent gala in L.A., she wore the version that did not have the trail.

Meghan looked gorgeous in a red column dress with a plunging neckline and wide shoulder straps. The fitted bodice cinched at the waist, leading into a body-hugging, ankle-length skirt with a thigh-high front slit. By removing the overskirt, she gave the dress a more modern look. This new version of the dress not only highlighted her look but also showcased her bright personality, said netizens.

As for the accessories, she paired the gown with minimal jewelry and red satin sandals. Meghan accessorised with a Cartier love bracelet, small earrings, diamond rings, and Aquazzura red strappy sandals. Her long, brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in soft waves down her back.

Instagram

For makeup, she chose her usual natural look, with darkened brows, mascara, nude eyeshadow, pink cheeks, glossy lips, and glowing skin. She kept it minimal yet classy.

More About Meghan Markle

The Popular 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry of Suxxex at the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, back in 2018. They are happily married and have two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.