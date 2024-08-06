Meet Veena Nagda: Deepika Padukone, Radhika Merchant's Mehndi Artist Who Applied Olympic-Themed Henna At India House In Paris

Instagram

Popular among some of the top Bollywood artists for her unusual mehndi applying skills, Veena Nagda is the talk of the town for showcasing her unique design at Nita Ambani's India House in Paris where the 2024 Paris Olympics are taking place.

India house in Paris is a delight for foreigners who are quite keen to explore Indian culture. It was quite a treat for the Parisians and other visitors when Veena applied Olympic-themed mehndi on their hands. The talented artist took to Instagram to share her Olympic ring designs that fit the exact theme of the occasion.

Instagram

Looking at her posts on Instagram, Veena looked quite thrilled to be a part of India House in Paris where she could reflect on the rich culture of India on a foreign land. "I had never dreamt to be a part of the Olympics, representing our Indian culture to the world. It brings me so much joy to see everyone's love for mehendi from all over the globe", she posted on her Instagram with a few pictures from the event.

More About Veena Nagda

Veena is a popular Henna artist amongst the who's who of the Bollywood and the elites of India. She was recently praised for her unique artistry at the Big Fat Ambani wedding. Veena was the Henna artist who applied mehndi to the newlywed Ambani daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. Her unique skill has made her popular, especially after her demand increased as she applied bridal mehndi's to Bollywood actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Kharbanda.

Veena also shared a glimpse of what's inside Nita Ambani's India House at Paris. There is no doubt that the Ambani and the Reliance foundation continue to showcase our country's royal heritage and rich culture at every occasion. We sure did see it all the the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last month.

The video shows how the Inida house in Paris is decorated with garlands for chandalier, people enjoying Indian food, getting henna applied on their hands, making their designer tote bags with Indian prints available at the counter. This event also had famous Indian singers such as Shaan and Netti Mohan performing on stage. It was quite a spectacular event representing the country at a global platform.