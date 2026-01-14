 Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More About His Concert
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More About His Concert

Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More About His Concert

After the massive success of Fa9la in Dhurandhar, Bahrain-based rapper Flipperachi has announced his first-ever India concert. The singer will perform at Bengaluru’s UN40 Music Festival on March 14, 2026. More India tour dates are expected to be announced soon, following the song’s viral popularity.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

The moment desi hip-hop fans didn’t know they were waiting for is finally here. After setting screens on fire with Fa9la in Aditya Dhar's record-breaking film Dhurandhar, Bahrain-based rapper-producer Flipperachi is officially heading to India, and yes, it's happening live, loud, and for the very first time in 2026.

Riding the massive popularity of Fa9la, who featured prominently during Akshaye Khanna's viral entry scene in the film, Flipperachi has announced his debut India performance. The rapper is set to kick off his India tour in Bengaluru, making the city the first stop on what promises to be an electrifying run.

Flipperachi first India concert announced!

The announcement was made on Sunday through Flipperachi's official Instagram handle. His first-ever India show is scheduled for March 14, 2026, where he will take the stage at the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru.

FPJ Shorts
Cyberattack At Kyowon Group May Have Affected 9.6 Million Accounts: Authorities
Cyberattack At Kyowon Group May Have Affected 9.6 Million Accounts: Authorities
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
Rama Phosphates Q3 Profit Drops 19% To ₹1,402 Lakh, 9-Month PAT Soars 462% To ₹4,734 Lakh Over FY25
Rama Phosphates Q3 Profit Drops 19% To ₹1,402 Lakh, 9-Month PAT Soars 462% To ₹4,734 Lakh Over FY25
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 23 Runs By Kristian Clarke, Rajkot Fans Hold Their Heads In Disbelief; Video
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 23 Runs By Kristian Clarke, Rajkot Fans Hold Their Heads In Disbelief; Video
Read Also
BTS To Visit India? K-Pop Mega Band Announces Much-Awaited World Tour Beginning April 9
article-image

Sharing the update, the rapper wrote, "First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments!"

The poster shared alongside the announcement also hinted that Bengaluru may just be the beginning, with more Indian cities likely to be added soon.

Check out the post below:

Why Flipperachi is suddenly everywhere

Born Hussam Aseem, Flipperachi shot to fame in India after Fa9la featured in Dhurandhar, becoming the film's chart-busting background track. The song originally dropped last year and crossed 7 million views on YouTube before exploding further through Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Capitalising on the viral wave, Jio and Ranveer Singh later released the official film version of Fa9la across social media platforms and YouTube, cementing its cult status among Indian listeners.

Read Also
Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna
article-image

With cinematic swagger, sharp beats, and a growing desi fanbase, Flipperachi’s India debut is shaping up to be one of 2026's most anticipated hip-hop moments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns...
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns...
WPL 2026: Stunning Pictures Of RCB's Hot New Sensation 25-Yr-Old English Bowler Lauren Bell
WPL 2026: Stunning Pictures Of RCB's Hot New Sensation 25-Yr-Old English Bowler Lauren Bell
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...
'Horrible': Netizens TROLL Orry For Wearing See-Through Top At Nupur-Stebin's Mumbai Reception, Says...
'Horrible': Netizens TROLL Orry For Wearing See-Through Top At Nupur-Stebin's Mumbai Reception, Says...