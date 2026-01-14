Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More About His Concert

The moment desi hip-hop fans didn’t know they were waiting for is finally here. After setting screens on fire with Fa9la in Aditya Dhar's record-breaking film Dhurandhar, Bahrain-based rapper-producer Flipperachi is officially heading to India, and yes, it's happening live, loud, and for the very first time in 2026.

Riding the massive popularity of Fa9la, who featured prominently during Akshaye Khanna's viral entry scene in the film, Flipperachi has announced his debut India performance. The rapper is set to kick off his India tour in Bengaluru, making the city the first stop on what promises to be an electrifying run.

Flipperachi first India concert announced!

The announcement was made on Sunday through Flipperachi's official Instagram handle. His first-ever India show is scheduled for March 14, 2026, where he will take the stage at the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru.

Sharing the update, the rapper wrote, "First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments!"

The poster shared alongside the announcement also hinted that Bengaluru may just be the beginning, with more Indian cities likely to be added soon.

Check out the post below:

Why Flipperachi is suddenly everywhere

Born Hussam Aseem, Flipperachi shot to fame in India after Fa9la featured in Dhurandhar, becoming the film's chart-busting background track. The song originally dropped last year and crossed 7 million views on YouTube before exploding further through Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Capitalising on the viral wave, Jio and Ranveer Singh later released the official film version of Fa9la across social media platforms and YouTube, cementing its cult status among Indian listeners.

With cinematic swagger, sharp beats, and a growing desi fanbase, Flipperachi’s India debut is shaping up to be one of 2026's most anticipated hip-hop moments.