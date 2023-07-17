Meet Social Media Artist Muhammad Shakoor Who Has Been Turning The Heads Of Audiences Massively |

The crazy growth levels and massive momentum a few industries have attained, especially in the last few years, can be attributed to a myriad of factors. Though the consistent hard work, relentless drive, dedication and passion of professionals across fields play an important role, one cannot deny how the increased adoption of the latest tech trends by professionals has also contributed heavily to the overall development and growth across industries of the world. However, a few experts opine that a combination of both has what led most of these sectors on a constant growth pedestal. Social media artist and creator Muhammad Shakoor holds a similar opinion.

Muhammad Shakoor, who originally hails from Gujrat, Pakistan, and is now based in Dubai, UAE, says that people have moved everything digital in the last few years, especially after the global pandemic. All those who even had businesses and brands with physical outlets created their businesses online, and this opened new doors of opportunities for them. This is when the social media space took charge and changed many things positively for people worldwide, he mentions.

“How could I not make the most of this medium? This is a medium that doesn’t discriminate among people, societies and religions and gives a fair chance to everyone to prove their mettle in their chosen niches through impressive content creation,” says the young artist, who today has optimized the medium to the fullest and ensures to keep creating entertaining and valuable content that could reach audiences all over the world.

His YouTube channel as well has seen consistent growth in its subscribers, which now has reached a massive 21.3 million with thousands of views on each video. Muhammad Shakoor is very grateful for the constant love and appreciation his audiences, fans, and followers have showered upon him so far, which has given him more motivation and inspiration to continue creating great content and grow as an artist overall.

