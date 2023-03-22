Meet Shivam Bhardwaj 'the guy in a skirt' who breaks gender stereotypes

Shivam Bhardwaj aka 'the guy in a skirt' | Instagram/ Shivam Bhardwaj

A video of a man in a stunning black skirt doing a ramp walk in a local train compartment has gone viral on social media. The video was posted by Shivam Bhardwaj on his Instagram handle, 'theguyinaskirt,' where he made heads turn by wearing a skirt in Mumbai's local train. The video garnered him more than 73,000 likes and 1,800 comments on Instagram.

Shivam, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, is a part of the LGBTQ community and identifies himself as a gay man who supports gender neutrality. The lad believes make-up and clothing such as skirts should not be restricted to any gender.

In the video, Shivam is seen in a black ensemble walking across the compartment as commuters look on, some of them stunned, some of them amused.

“When I was editing my reel, I saw people’s reactions to my ramp walk in the local train and it was shocking. Some people were left with their mouths wide open, but there was also a man who came up to me and asked if I am an artist, and that made me happy that there are people who understand,” the 24-year-old told news agency PTI.

"Men can wear skirts too. Because it hasn’t been seen in Indian society, it is very shocking to people around them, and they don’t want to believe that a boy is wearing a skirt. However, I do believe times are changing," Shivam said.

"When women can wear a pantsuit, men can also wear a skirt and it won’t affect their manhood, if you’re a man you will stay a man even if you wear a skirt,” he reasoned.

Shivam knew that he always wanted to do something in fashion, but his parents' acceptance and approval did not come easily. He was asked to leave his home at the age of 19 as he was making fashion content, which was against the wishes of his father, who wanted his son to be a chartered accountant.

He then started working in a BPO, and once he started earning money, he went back to doing what he loved, creating fashion content.

Shivam's love affair with skirts started back home in Meerut when he bought a skirt for a friend, but was tempted to try it on himself and realised that he looked good in it. Though his loved ones advised him against uploading a video in a skirt, he was undeterred and did it anyway. Once the video went viral, 'theguyinaskirt' was born.

"At least 90 per cent of the comments on my post are positive, which was very surprising for me," he said.

People on Instagram hailed Shivam's confidence. One user commented, “you better walk that runway”, while another wrote, “My jaw dropped, like Majestic is the word”.