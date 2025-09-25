Meet Sameer Wankhede's Wife, Kranti Redkar: An Actor, Creator & Mother To Twin Daughters

Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede is back in the headlines after filing a ₹2 crore defamation case against Aryan Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix over the series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. While the case has sparked public speculations, it has also drawn attention to the woman standing strong by his side, his wife, actress and filmmaker Kranti Redkar.

A journey into films and beyond

Born and raised in Mumbai, Kranti carved her own path in the Marathi entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in Sun Asaw' Ashi, but shot to fame with the cult hit song Kombdi Palali from Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad (2005). Her career has since spanned Marathi films, Hindi TV shows like Chittod Ki Rani and Simply Sapne, and even Bollywood with a notable role in Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal.

In 2015, Kranti expanded her creative horizons by making her directorial debut with Kaakan, a film for which she also wrote two soulful songs. This transition highlighted her versatility, not just as a performer, but as a storyteller.

Meeting Sameer Wankhede

Kranti’s personal life found its anchor in Sameer Wankhede. Their love story began after graduation, when they unexpectedly reconnected at an airport. Sameer recognised her instantly and charmed her with his dimpled smile. What started as a casual conversation soon grew into a friendship and, eventually, love.

Kranti has often said that what truly drew her to Sameer was his dedication to serving the country, a quality that inspired admiration and respect. Sameer later proposed, and the couple tied the knot on March 29, 2017.

Parents to twin daughters

The couple’s happiness multiplied when they welcomed their twin daughters, Ziya and Zyda. Family has since become the heart of their world, with Kranti often sharing glimpses of motherhood and their joyful moments together. Her posts reflect not just the glamour of her career but also the warmth of her home life.

Even while balancing motherhood, Kranti continues to stay active as a creator on Instagram. She engages her followers with fun reels, family updates, and thoughtful content, keeping her bond with audiences alive. At the same time, she stands firmly beside Sameer, supporting him through professional highs and public controversies.