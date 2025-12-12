Maybach Eyewear Partners With Badshah For An Exclusive Collection

German luxury house, Maybach Icons of Luxury, in a move to capture the burgeoning Indian luxury market, has for the first time, partnered with an Indian pop culture celebrity, Badshah. The collaboration features a limited-edition eyewear collection with new artistic perspective to two of Maybach Eyewear’s most iconic silhouettes, The Artist III and The King III, fusing the brand’s signature sophistication with Badshah’s unmistakable creative language. “He isn’t just a celebrity face; he’s someone who understands design, aesthetics, and storytelling. His personality, confidence, and creative instincts align seamlessly with the values of the brand. This collaboration brings two worlds together: the legacy of Maybach and the contemporary cultural impact of Badshah,” explains Ronak Sheth, Director, Eternity Lifestyles, the company responsible for bringing the German luxury brand to India.

The Maybach x Badshah capsule collection has eight handcrafted eyewear pieces, available exclusively at Eternity Lifestyles in India and through authorised Maybach Eyewear retailers globally. “This collaboration is a direct reflection of who I am. My style has always been about blending confidence with creativity, and this collection mirrors that energy perfectly. The soundwave detailing, the Indian-inspired palettes and the strong silhouettes all represent different parts of my identity as an artist and as a person,” shares Badshah on how the collection reflects his personal style.

The collection includes The Artists III Optical Series priced at $2850.00, The King III Sunglass Series at $2950.00 and the Diamond-Studded Snow Camouflage The King III, offered at $43600.00. “I’m most excited about the Diamond-Studded Snow Camouflage edition. It represents the pinnacle of art, rarity, and uncompromising craftsmanship. Only five pieces exist in the entire world, and each frame carries 90 hand-set diamonds, which makes it feel less like eyewear and more like a collectable piece of art,” the rapper, singer, songwriter and music producer adds.

This collaboration is a step for Maybach Icons Of Luxury to be at the forefront of cultural exchange and commercial evolution across the subcontinent, where the luxury eyewear market is projected to reach $1,721 million by 2030. “It taps into that desire for self-expression. People want luxury that feels personal, relevant, and culturally rooted,” shares Sheth of why the collection is poised for success. The market is ready because the consumer mindset has evolved from simply owning luxury to owning a story.

For Eternity Lifestyles, this partnership is also a milestone because it turns the page on a new chapter after spending years building the luxury eyewear category in India. “It reflects our ability to create meaningful, high-impact collaborations and strengthens our role as a bridge between global luxury houses and India’s growing community of luxury consumers.”

This is crucial for a market that is gaining momentum. India is entering an era where consumers appreciate design, craftsmanship, and the emotion behind a product. “Luxury eyewear is no longer just an accessory; it’s becoming a cultural marker. We’re seeing demand for limited editions, storytelling-driven collections, and experiences that go beyond the product,” Sheth says. The space is evolving fast, and there’s a huge opportunity to shape global-standard innovation from India.