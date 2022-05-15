Maxmimum Medley: Movies? Podcast? Book? We've got you covered for the weekend with these recommendations

Documentary: The Pixar Story

In the mid-1980s, by bringing together the best of art, science, and business, Pixar Animation Studios revolutionised the animated movie scene. They brought in 3D making their movies richer in visuals compared to other studios. Movies like Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, WALL-E, and many more are a product of Pixar. And, this documentary takes us behind the scenes to show how the studio was born. A must-watch for lovers of animated movies.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar



Watch and Chill: Girlz

An 18-year-old college-going Mati is fed-up with the restrictions her mom has imposed on her. Her life is reduced to going to college and coming back home. She can't enjoy her life like her classmates. Desperate to get away from her suffocating life, one of her make friends suggests she goes on a solo trip. After convincing and lying to her mother, she leaves for Goa. Once there, she meets two girls who change her life for good. Through them, she lives vicariously and makes friends for life. But, her happiness doesn't last long. She is called back home when her mother realises she has lied to her. What happens when Mati goes home? Will her mother accept her daughter’s changed demeanour? This is a fun-meets-serious, coming-of-age tale of changing dynamics in relationships.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Podcast: Kalpana Ki Shakti

Shanaya is a teenage girl living in Mumbai and working in a call centre. Her life is otherwise normal and boring, except for the vivid, terrifying nightmares that she has. But, one phone call changes Shanaya's take on reality. What is the phone call about? And, are the nightmares just that or something more? A repressed memory perhaps that is gnawing its way out? Kalpana Ki Shakti blurs the lines between reality and the supernatural and Shanaya struggles to survive.

Where to listen: Spotify

Bookshelf: Crazy in Love at the Lonely Hearts Bookshop by Annie Darling

Nina, who works in a bookstore selling only romances, is waiting for 'the one' who will send her heart aflutter just the way it does in books. But her definition of true love is a bad boy, wild, mad love, full of passion... Somewhat like Heathcliff and Cathy from Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights. But, when a boy from her past, the geeky Noah, who is a business analyst, walks into the bookstore to help the owner, Nina begins to question her idea of love. However, Noah isn't a boring simpleton and Nina is in for a rollercoaster ride as she discovers love and learns a valuable lesson: never judge a book by its cover!

