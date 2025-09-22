Light of Life Trust Marks 20 Years with Grand Musical Celebration at NCPA

Light of Life Trust (LOLT), a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming rural lives through education, healthcare, and livelihood, celebrated its 20-year journey with a grand musical concert at the prestigious Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai. The event welcomed over 1,000 guests, including dignitaries, supporters, and well-wishers from across the country.

Founded in 2005 by Villy Doctor with just 25 rural children, LOLT has grown into a nationwide movement benefitting over 25,000 children and their families, and touching the lives of more than 626,000 individuals across India.

Honouring the Mission

The guest of honour for the evening was Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development, Employment, Education, and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra. In his inspiring address, Lodha commended the tireless efforts of LOLT and reaffirmed the Government of Maharashtra’s support for initiatives that make a tangible difference in rural communities.

The celebration also saw the presence of several distinguished guests, including Harshita Narwekar, Manju Lodha, Amla Ruia, Malti Jain, and Abha Singh. Heartfelt wishes from Milind Deora, Makrand Narwekar, and Harshita Narwekar were warmly acknowledged by the Trust.Sanjeevani Bhelande

An Evening of Soulful Music

The highlight of the evening was an unforgettable musical journey featuring veteran singer Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, acclaimed vocalist Sanjeevani Bhelande, soulful performer Muktar Shaha, and the vibrant 23 Saz Ensemble, led by Chirag Panchal. The performances created a mesmerizing symphony of rhythm and harmony, leaving the audience enthralled.

Vision for the Future

Titled Sur-Sangam, the event not only celebrated LOLT’s remarkable two-decade journey but also aimed to raise awareness and funds to further its mission of "Transforming Lives through Education." Proceeds from the concert will support LOLT’s flagship programs, providing underprivileged rural children with access to quality education and holistic development opportunities.